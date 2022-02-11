Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $258.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $226.38 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

