Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $19.71 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen dropped their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

