VNX 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One VNX coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a total market capitalization of $591,799.99 and approximately $1.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VNX has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00102481 BTC.

About VNX

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.