Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 138.44 ($1.87) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.96. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The stock has a market cap of £37.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

