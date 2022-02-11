Volution Group (LON:FAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FAN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.57) target price on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 620 ($8.38) to GBX 630 ($8.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 522 ($7.06) on Tuesday. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 295 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($7.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 513.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 509.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

