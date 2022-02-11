Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,256,000 after buying an additional 48,283 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 48,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

