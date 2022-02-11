Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $18,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,083,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,898,000 after buying an additional 210,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 116.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 143,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.36 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

