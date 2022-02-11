Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 324,491 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,491 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $520,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $10,056,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VG stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.10, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. William Blair lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.