Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Vuzix news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $414.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.29.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 191.37% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

