Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) PT Lowered to €177.00 at Barclays

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €195.00 ($224.14) to €177.00 ($203.45) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale cut Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($214.94) to €179.00 ($205.75) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $147.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.36. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $127.55 and a 1-year high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

