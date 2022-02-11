Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €31.00 ($35.63) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s previous close.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €32.00 ($36.78) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.14) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.95) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.63) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.75 ($35.34).

Shares of Wacker Neuson stock opened at €23.20 ($26.67) on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €16.15 ($18.56) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($35.52). The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

