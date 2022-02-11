Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Evercore ISI

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.81.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $152.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $276.57 billion, a PE ratio of 139.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.35. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 663,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $102,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

