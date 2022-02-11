Warburg Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €42.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.28) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($55.63) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($49.43) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($55.17) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($57.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.87) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.03 ($52.91).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.44) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.64).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.