Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

