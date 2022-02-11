Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $417,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,597. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $125.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

