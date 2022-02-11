Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,856 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.0% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 134,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Workday by 67.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 410,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,655,000 after acquiring an additional 166,095 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $9,437,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 67.9% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after acquiring an additional 429,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.96, for a total value of $4,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $239.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,662.96, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.67. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

