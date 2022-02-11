Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in PPL by 371.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PPL by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in PPL by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PPL by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.