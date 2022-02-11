Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $435,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $334.35 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.