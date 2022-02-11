Wedbush Weighs in on Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $12,781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

