Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aroundtown (AT1)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aroundtown (ETR: AT1):

2/3/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €8.40 ($9.66) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

2/3/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.20 ($8.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/2/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.80 ($8.97) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/2/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.30 ($8.39) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/25/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.20 ($8.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/13/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €8.40 ($9.66) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

1/13/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.30 ($8.39) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/4/2022 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.00 ($5.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/29/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.00 ($5.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/22/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.00 ($5.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/16/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.50 ($8.62) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/15/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €8.40 ($9.66) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

12/13/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.20 ($8.28) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of AT1 opened at €5.61 ($6.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.41 and a 200 day moving average of €5.96. Aroundtown SA has a 12 month low of €5.14 ($5.91) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.23).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

