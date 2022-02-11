Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

