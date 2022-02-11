WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 40.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

