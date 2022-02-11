Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WDO. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

TSE WDO opened at C$12.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$13.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.