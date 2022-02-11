Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 799.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,965 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth $99,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.74 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

