Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $757,000 in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 77,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 870,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $7,738,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $7,233,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $6,386,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,810,000.

Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

