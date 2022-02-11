Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTEU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

