Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

NYSE:WAL opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

