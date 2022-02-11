Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Up 772.7% in January

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 772.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GDO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 18,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.