Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of WPM opened at $39.99 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

