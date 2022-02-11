Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.91.

WPM stock opened at C$50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.95. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$59.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion and a PE ratio of 29.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

