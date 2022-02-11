White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,051.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,023.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,069.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

