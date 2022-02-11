WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,672.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

