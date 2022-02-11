William Blair Weighs in on Envista Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVST. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. Envista has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Envista by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Envista by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 813,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,672,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Envista by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Envista by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

