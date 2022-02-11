Wilmington (LON:WIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $246.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 241 ($3.26), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($3.16).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 222.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.22 million and a P/E ratio of -46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95.

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

