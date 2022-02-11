Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down to $226.16

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $226.16, but opened at $219.18. Winmark shares last traded at $219.18, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

WINA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $794.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.18, for a total value of $108,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,615. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Winmark by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

