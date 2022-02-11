Wolverine Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 11,621 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9,950.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.5% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 806,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $7.90 on Friday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTOS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

