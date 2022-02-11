Woodcoin (LOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,311.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001326 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $4.53 million and $6,311.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,469.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.13 or 0.06873443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00297375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.71 or 0.00755159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00078419 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00395653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00223870 BTC.

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

