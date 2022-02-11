Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Head to Head Contrast

Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wound Management Technologies -10.28% -39.28% -21.49% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wound Management Technologies and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sanara MedTech has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.47%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Wound Management Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of Wound Management Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wound Management Technologies and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wound Management Technologies $5.84 million 1,015.05 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 11.33 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -36.16

Wound Management Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanara MedTech.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Wound Management Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

