WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.63

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.63 and last traded at $82.60, with a volume of 598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.80.
WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58.
About WPP (NYSE:WPP)
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
