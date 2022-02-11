WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.63

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.63 and last traded at $82.60, with a volume of 598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.80.

WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after buying an additional 144,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 92,664 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,479,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

