Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.32.

Shares of XBC opened at C$1.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.87. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$10.25. The stock has a market cap of C$281.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

