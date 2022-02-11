XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.XPO Logistics also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.67.

NYSE XPO opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

