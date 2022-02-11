Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Down to $50.98

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.98, but opened at $49.13. Yandex shares last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 22,736 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yandex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yandex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

