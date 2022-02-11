Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Gap Down to $50.98

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.98, but opened at $49.13. Yandex shares last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 22,736 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.
Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yandex (YNDX)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.