Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after acquiring an additional 565,658 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,729,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 514,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock valued at $552,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

