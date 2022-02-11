Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after acquiring an additional 94,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.58.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

