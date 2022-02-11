Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

NYSE YUM traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $122.45. The company had a trading volume of 97,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average is $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock valued at $552,919 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

