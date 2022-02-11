Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.58. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $2,009,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,965,000.

Shares of BXSL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,461. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

