Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report sales of $786.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.82 million and the lowest is $759.88 million. Copart posted sales of $617.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Copart by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Copart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Copart by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Copart by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Copart by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,205,000 after acquiring an additional 235,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $7.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,440. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.58.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

