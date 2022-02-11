Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $146,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 155,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,067. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

