Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce $846.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $849.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $842.90 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $757.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

