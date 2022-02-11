Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. SkyWest posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SkyWest.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of SKYW opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

